China's Factory-Gate Prices Outrun Consumer Prices By 3 Points

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)China's producer prices for industrial products rose 3.8% year-on-year in August, exceeding consumer price growth of 0.8% by 3 percentage points, according to Trend 's calculations based on NBS data.

The bureau's release, titled in part "producer prices for industrial products grew faster year on year," showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8% year-on-year in August, 0.3 percentage points faster than in July, while producer prices climbed 3.8% year-on-year, also 0.3 percentage points faster than the previous month. Purchasing prices for industrial producers rose 5.8% year-on-year over the same period.

According to Trend 's calculations, subtracting the CPI's 0.8% annual increase from the 3.8% rise in producer prices puts the gap between factory-gate and consumer price inflation at 3 percentage points in August, indicating different price dynamics at the producer and consumer levels.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 1% year-on-year, running 0.2 percentage points above the headline CPI figure. According to Trend 's calculations, this difference reflects the impact of lower prices in several food components: pork prices fell 11.8% year-on-year, fresh vegetable prices dropped 2.8%, grain prices fell 0.6% and fresh fruit prices declined 0.5%.

Housing costs fell 0.3% year-on-year in August, while transportation and communication prices rose 2.5%, medical services and health care costs increased 2.7%, and prices for other articles and services rose 7.3%. In the first eight months of 2026, the CPI rose 0.9% year-on-year, while producer prices and purchasing prices for industrial producers rose 2% and 3.2% respectively over the same period.