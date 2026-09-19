Dora Jeridi Explores“Many Reds” In Her First Marianne Boesky Solo Show

MENAFN - USA Art News) French artist, 38, is showcasing her latest body of work in her inaugural solo exhibition with, titled“A Burnt Child Loves the Fire.” The exhibition is on view throughand prominently features multiple shades of red, which Jeridi describes as the“protein” of her paintings.

Jeridi, who moved to New York from Paris three years ago, transitioned from a nascent career as a political historian to painting in her late 20s. Her current series draws inspiration from diverse sources, including MCM design, John Galliano's Dior, Basquiat, and Velásquez. The artist creates works that blend elegance, grace, and aggression.

Reflecting on her artistic process, Jeridi described her daily approach to the canvas, stating,“There's a lot of fear and anxiety between me and the canvas, so it takes some time to gather the courage. I haven't achieved a good routine I feel at ease in; every day is a struggle.” She noted that her vision for a painting often emerges from numerous images that rearrange themselves in her mind“like a dream.”

The exhibition's aesthetic aims for a warm, mid-century interior vibe, which Jeridi views as a balance to the“violence” she conveys in her work. She cites theater directors like Romeo Castellucci and filmmakers such as Paolo Sorrentino, David Lynch, and Ingmar Bergman, along with choreographer Pina Bausch, as inspirations for the theatrical and tragic elements within her art. Jeridi also revealed a connection to her grandmother's taste, noting the influence of mid-century aesthetics and a mix of intellectual and easygoing styles from her childhood home.

The tragic undertones in her work stem from her family's history, including her mother's Jewish side enduring World War II and tensions within her own upbringing. Jeridi finds figuration essential for expressing these complex sensations, explaining,“Figuration allows me to have this theatrical, tragic, and sometimes a bit comic aspect. Whereas if I go only into abstraction, I can keep the energy, but the expressivity of faces and the idea of narrative goes away.”

Source: Cultured Magazine