Three Photographers Shoot Entire Bodies Of Work With Iphone 18 Pro

MENAFN - USA Art News) Three celebrated photographers,, and, have created entire bodies of work using only the. Their works are featured in an exhibition titled“What Holds Us,” curated by, former director of photography at The New York Times Magazine.

This initiative, now in its third year, was commissioned by Apple to showcase the capabilities of smartphone photography. The exhibition is currently on display in New York at 456 W 18th Street and will run through September 20.

Artists' Distinct Approaches to iPhone Photography

Jimmy Chin, an Academy Award-winning documentarian known for Free Solo and the upcoming Everest: The Other Side, captured dramatic panoramas of the Bugaboos in southeastern British Columbia. His images, taken while balancing on granite ridges, flying in helicopters, and hanging from cliffs, show glaciers and rushing water in an abstracted way. Chin's photographs emphasize scale, portraying mountaineer Conrad Anker as a small orange speck against the vast Purcell vistas. Chin and Anker have been climbing the range for years, having developed a strong rapport.

In contrast, Jack Davison and Alex Prager utilized the iPhone for stylized studio portraiture. Davison's series features high-contrast portraits rendered with rich chiaroscuro, inspired by the use of clay. He was drawn to the material's tactility and spontaneity, contrasting it with the“plasticky sheen” of A.I.-generated imagery. Davison reflected on creation myths and worked with models interacting with damp clay. His series also highlights enduring collaborations, including a model named Ian, a fashion designer and tailor he has worked with for over 10 years.

Alex Prager created vivid, primary-colored soundstage confections that emphasize artifice. Her work includes a massive triptych, shot from the perspective of a camera sweeping down a city street after a 1950s celebration. This piece evokes a cinematic scale with elaborate sets, reminiscent of Gregory Crewdson's style. Prager carefully captured the glow of vintage neon signs, creating a distinctly nostalgic tone with subjects appearing poised to burst into song amidst confetti still falling long after the party has concluded.

Source: Cultured Magazine