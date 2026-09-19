Phaidon Book Offers Look Inside Studios Of 20 Black Artists

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new publication from,“Another View: The Vibrant World of Contemporary Black Artists,” provides an intimate look into the studios of. The forthcoming volume features behind-the-scenes material from creatives such as, and

The book's introduction was penned by acclaimed literary critic, filmmaker, and professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., who, according to Phaidon,“explores the historical precedents and critical context that led to the exciting current moment of Black contemporary art in America.” Spanning nearly 200 pages, the volume includes 150 previously unpublished photographs, along with exclusive interviews and artist profiles.

“Another View: The Vibrant World of Contemporary Black Artists” is scheduled for release on October 28. Among the artists whose studios are showcased are Hank Willis Thomas in Brooklyn, Theaster Gates in Chicago, and Derrick Adams in Brooklyn. The book also features Mickalene Thomas's studio in Brooklyn and Carrie Mae Weems's studio, showing proof prints from her 2020“Blues & Pinks” series, also in Brooklyn.

Source: This Is Colossal