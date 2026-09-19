Taryn Simon's Guggenheim Show Explores Conspiracy And Unverified Tales

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistambitious exhibition,“Father Country I Do Love You,” at the, opens with two introductory text panels.

One panel recounts a story from Simon's father about an intelligence officer in Bangkok who died under mysterious circumstances, either from a tiger attack or a Chinese kidnapping. This text also describes her father's habit of displaying photos in plexiglass frames, each accompanied by“a dramatic tale,” which included delivering cash to generals in Cambodia, threats from the yakuza, tea with kidnappers in Lebanon, and establishing the Thai stock exchange. Simon notes,“I never got the full story.” The second panel details Simon's own account of meeting a retired FBI agent a decade prior. This agent, whose stories were shared through phone calls, texts, and meetings, became the central figure of the sprawling exhibition and inspired Simon's extensive research. These introductory texts are displayed against teak paneling, which is a replica of a living room in Bangkok that Simon helped her father reconstruct in their family home when she was a child.

Through hundreds, and possibly thousands, of photographs, along with sculptures, video, and an exhibition design that evokes the replicated living room with its brightly colored walls and heavy drapery, the exhibition aims to present information that, while sounding like conspiracy theories, are in fact facts. It connects individuals, narratives, historical events, and bureaucratic systems in ways that are both improbable and realistic. However, by prefacing the exhibition with her father's unconfirmed stories, Simon deliberately maintains an element of doubt. The FBI agent's career placed him at the center of significant events, including the 1996 TWA Flight 800 explosion, where he analyzed remnants; the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon, where he sifted debris; the 1998 al-Qaeda bombing of the United States embassy in Nairobi, where he was deployed with 900 other agents; the 1990 arrest of DC Mayor Marion Barry on drug charges, during which he babysat the children of the model involved in the entrapment; and Bill Clinton's impeachment, for which he set up the evidence room.

Source: Hyperallergic