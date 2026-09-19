Archaeologists Uncover 600-Year-Old Untouched Funerary Platform In Peru

MENAFN - USA Art News) Peruvian archaeologists have discovered a nearly intact,at, the capital of the Chimú Kingdom, which governed Peru's northern coast before the Inca. Peru'sannounced the finding on, which includes the remains ofalong with jewelry, metal weapons, beads, textiles, and carved wooden boxes adorned with metal appliqués. This is the only known elite funerary platform at Chan Chan to have escaped looting.

The Chimú were a major pre-Hispanic culture in Peru. Their capital, Chan Chan, has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1986 and is the largest adobe city in the Americas. Its architecture, dating from the 9th to the 15th centuries, reflects the Chimú's complex political and social structure. Funerary rituals were a central aspect of their culture. Peruvian archaeologist Nadia Gamarra Carranza stated,“This is reflected in the grandiose funerary platforms found within Chan Chan's palaces, usually associated with Chimú rulers.”

Chimú tombs have been subject to looting since colonial times. Gamarra explained that because Chan Chan is close to Trujillo, founded in 1534, looting began immediately as tombs often contained metals. Researchers have found approximately nine elite funerary platforms at Chan Chan, all of which had been looted, with only secondary burial sites previously discovered intact.

The newly found burial site is located within the Utzh An complex near Trujillo. It features a central chamber, 1.2m wide and 5m deep, and two lateral chambers, each 1.5m wide and 8m long. A 2.5m staircase leads to the central chamber, which contained the remains of one individual alongside shell and metal objects. One lateral chamber held weapons and metal emblems, while the second contained 20 individuals, in addition to the 18 found on the platform.

Jorge Meneses, the archaeologist leading the project, noted,“The discovery's importance lies not only in the intact central chamber, but also in the exceptional information provided by the funerary platform.”

Experts believe the buried individuals belonged to the Chimú elite. Objects found, including jewelry, ear ornaments, and necklaces made of shells and quartz, indicate their high status. One individual was found fully extended, an unusual posture for Chimú burials which are typically flexed or seated, possibly suggesting a hierarchical difference or ritual sacrifice.

The red pigment found on some skulls and pottery is a significant detail. Henry Gayoso Rullier, Chan Chan's head of research, explained that this pigment, likely mercury sulfide or cinnabar, is found across the Central Andes. It was used in pottery, murals, on warriors' bodies, in sacrifices, and on funerary masks covering the bodies and faces of the deceased. Gayoso added that it is strongly associated with Chimú elite funerary contexts.

This discovery could offer new insights into Chimú burial practices. Meneses suggested,“The central chamber can also be understood as a final photograph of a much longer process, the veneration of an ancestor belonging to a group politically linked to the Chimú Kingdom.” He added that in the Andean conception, death did not necessarily mean the end of the relationship with the deceased.

The Chimú frequently exhumed their ancestors, whose remains were incorporated into rituals held in plazas. Ari Caramanica, an anthropologist at Vanderbilt University, stated,“This discovery provides a nearly complete picture of a context of intense meaning centred on an elite individual, the node of power around which choreographies of the living and dead would have been directed.” Gayoso also pointed out that the finding might provide clues about how and when the Inca later occupied Chan Chan.

Sinthya Cueva, Chan Chan's research programme director, confirmed that excavations will continue through 2027. The discovered objects and human remains are currently undergoing analysis. Cueva stated,“Bioanthropological studies can reveal the age, sex and diet of the remains, along with biological connections between them,” noting that the finding is the result of research that began in 2015.

Conservation efforts are a top priority. Roxana Loayza, the site's conservator, emphasized,“Before considering storage or exhibition, it is necessary to evaluate each material and establish the conditions to preserve it.”

We previously reported:

Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed an untouched 600-year-old mausoleum complex containing 38 bodies and numerous artifacts at the ancient Chan Chan site.

Source: The Art Newspaper