MENAFN - USA Art News) Gagosian has opened a significant exhibition of works by the late painterin Chelsea, marking the artist's first posthumous show. Titled“I Am a Plane Image,” the exhibition featuresthat span Marden's career and coincides with the release of his new catalogue raisonné. Marden passed away three years ago at the age of

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with the artist's estate, which is managed by his two adult daughters, Mirabelle and Melia. Loans for the show come from institutions such as the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Guggenheim, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. Billionaire Steven Tananbaum, a trustee of the Museum of Modern Art, where Marden had a 2006 retrospective, also loaned works. Marden's widow, artist Helen Marden, contributed three paintings. According to a salesperson, works not otherwise designated are from the artist's estate.

Art advisor Erica Barrish, who has followed the Marden market for two decades, praised the show, stating:“There isn't a bad picture in that exhibition. Some of the best examples are just coming out now.” She added:“I nearly had chills up and down my spine. I don't remember that palette. It was so hopeful, so optimistic.” Barrish also commented on the gallery's controlled approach to sales, which includes no public price list and requires in-person viewing before inquiries, saying:“That's how you handle a masterpiece. Control the market, have conversations, talk to really select collectors and advisors to strategically place work. Handle it with white gloves.”

The exhibition comes as Marden's auction market has seen fluctuations. According to the Artnet Price Database, his annual auction sales decreased to $1.23 million last year from a peak of $37.6 million in 2022. Despite this, the opening on Tuesday drew a large crowd of art world figures, including collectors Linda Macklowe, Glenn Fuhrman, and Tom Hill, as well as critics Roberta Smith and Jerry Saltz, and artists Stanley Whitney and Julian Schnabel. Former MoMA director Glenn Lowry and veteran curator Donna De Salvo were also in attendance.

The show highlights various periods of Marden's work, from his 1960s monochromes to his 1970s multi-panel paintings and 1980s calligraphic works. It also includes two late paintings, Lingerie and Ridge, completed in 2023, the year of his death from cancer. Barrish noted that the exhibition“makes a very compelling argument for Brice Marden being one of the most important artists of the 20th century.”

Some works on view have previous market history. Santorini 1 (2010–18) was shown at Art Basel in June with an asking price of $8 million. Another painting, Event (2004–07), which was estimated at $30 million to $50 million at Christie's in 2024 but withdrawn, now appears to have moved to“another private collection” according to its updated provenance in the catalogue raisonné. The work was originally consigned anonymously by British collector Richard Schlagman, who had acquired it in 2007 from Thomas Ammann Fine Art. The Museum of Modern Art owns The Propitious Garden of Plane Image, Third Version (2000–06), a gift from financier Don Marron and his wife, Catherine. The Second Version (2000–06), another monumental six-panel painting from the“Propitious Garden of Plane Image” series, is displayed at Gagosian and is potentially available for sale from the artist's estate.

In 2020, Marden's painting Complements (2004–07) achieved his auction record, selling for $30.9 million at Christie's, though it hammered below its low estimate with a single bid from its third-party guarantor. A person familiar with Larry Gagosian's strategy noted that the dealer aims to avoid overpricing, stating:“He doesn't want to buy anything overpriced.” An advisor indicated that the market awaits new pricing information from the Gagosian show to provide clarity on Marden's valuations.

Source: Artnet News