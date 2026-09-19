Flash Flood Damages Uffizi Gallery And Palazzo Pitti

MENAFN - USA Art News) A rapid cloudburst inoncaused nearlyof rain to fall within an hour, leading to water infiltration at theand the historic. The incident raised concerns for the valuable artworks housed within these institutions.

At the Uffizi, rain penetrated a skylight in a gallery dedicated to 17th-century paintings. Video footage captured water flowing over the glass case protecting Caravaggio's circa 1598“Bacchus.” A gallery press release confirmed that the painting and six other nearby canvases remained unharmed. The Uffizi temporarily removed the Caravaggio for safekeeping and closed the room, which reopened the following day, on September 18.

Meanwhile, water spread across the floors of the Palatine Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art within the Palazzo Pitti, necessitating the closure of certain exhibition areas. The Italian daily Corriere della Serra reported that the specific cause of the leaks in the Renaissance palace was still under investigation, with speculation pointing to either open windows or aging window fixtures.

The Uffizi complex, which includes the Uffizi Gallery, the Boboli Gardens, and the Palazzo Pitti, is among Italy's most frequently visited museums. Earlier this summer, the institution announced plans for a $58 million renovation, with some phases already in progress. It is currently unknown whether the affected areas at the Uffizi Gallery or the Palazzo Pitti were part of these scheduled renovations.

Source: Artforum