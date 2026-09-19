Buffalo Puppets Process Through NYC's Streets

MENAFN - USA Art News) A procession ofmoved through Lower Manhattan on, traversing historical sites including Bowling Green, Federal Hall, the World Trade Center, and Chinatown. This event, the second of two legs for“Return of the Buffalo: Tatanka Owe Akupi” (Lakota for“buffalo trail home”), is scheduled to continue in downtown Brooklyn on

Theater writer and director Amir Nizar Zuabi conceived the project in collaboration with descendants of the Lenape, New York's original Indigenous inhabitants, and Lakota elders. The Lakota people share a deeply sacred relationship with the buffalo that spans thousands of years.

JJ Lind (Cherokee-Shawnee), who serves as artistic director for the performance group Immediate Medium, explained the collaborative process.“We just followed the elders' lead in who they wanted involved, what they wanted to be said, really letting them shape the conceptual backbone of the work,” Lind told Hyperallergic. Lind further noted,“We'd bring community members in to provide feedback on the activities that happen along the route.”

Throughout Manhattan, performances by Native dance troupes, gospel choirs, and Lenape youth took place concurrently at nine historic sites, such as Broad Street Plaza and Zuccotti Park. The procession aims to illustrate the complex history of buffalo in the United States, from the widespread slaughter in the 19th century to the species' recovery, which was spearheaded by Native activists and conservationists.

Source: Hyperallergic