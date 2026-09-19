J. Margulis Exhibition Explores Kinetic Art In New York

MENAFN - USA Art News) Venezuelan-born artistis presenting“J. Margulis: Surfacing Forms” atin, an exhibition of kinetic wall reliefs on view through. This presentation marks the most extensive display of Margulis's kinetic works to date.

The exhibition features various pieces, including intimately scaled works, monumental horizontal compositions, and multi-panel constructions. These artworks are crafted from thin, angled strips of painted acrylic, designed to manipulate light and the perception of color across their textured surfaces. A central piece, Dissolutions (2026), comprises 10 panels and spans over 16 feet, appearing to shift through hues of purple, pink, blue, and yellow based on the viewer's position.

The core concept of“Surfacing Forms” relies on optical shifting. While the reliefs remain static, the viewer's movement through the gallery spaces reconfigures the colors and forms within each artwork, meaning no single perspective reveals the complete narrative. Margulis describes his work as“synopodic,” a term he coined for pieces that contain multiple, often conflicting visual states within a single form. In his artist statement, Margulis explains that the continuous navigation of meaning and perspective creates an ineffable visual harmony. This ambitious approach encourages viewers to engage with art by moving, which is an uncommon directive.

Margulis's practice builds upon Venezuela's rich kinetic and optical art tradition, particularly the work of pioneers like Carlos Cruz-Diez and Jesús Rafael Soto, who challenged the notion of art being tied to a fixed perspective. Margulis distinguishes his work through a sharply honed and concise visual language, consistently pursuing denser, more elaborate structures and strategic color exploration, experimenting with both mono- and polychromatic compositions. Each work functions as a self-contained thesis, requiring a moving viewer for its full realization. Regardless of scale, from a 10-panel work to a single relief, Margulis applies the same detailed craftsmanship and attention to chromatic relationships, promising a singular and deeply personal experience for each viewer.

Source: Artnet News