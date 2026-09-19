VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA) Adds Capital Markets Veteran As CFO While Advancing Bitac Oncology Pipeline

VERAXA has appointed Raju Willener as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Willener brings more than 30 years of international experience spanning investment banking, corporate finance, asset management and capital markets. His appointment comes as VERAXA advances its proprietary BiTAC platform and a pipeline centered on antibody-drug conjugates and T-cell engagers. VERAXA has reported encouraging early data for its BiTAC technologies, including an in-vitro proof of concept for its BiTAC-ADC platform.

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VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA), an emerging leader in designing novel cancer therapies, has appointed Raju Willener as chief financial officer, adding a finance executive with more than three decades of international capital-markets experience as the biotechnology company works to advance its oncology pipeline. The appointment is effective immediately. Willener will report to Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Christoph Antz, Ph.D. ( ).

Willener's career spans investment banking, corporate finance, asset management and strategic leadership across the United States, Europe and Asia. Before joining VERAXA, he served as director of corporate development at Exentis Group AG and became its...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VRXA are available in the company's newsroom at

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