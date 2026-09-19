Missionirnewsbreaks Volitionrx (NYSE American: VNRX) Joins €6.3 Million French Government-Funded DETECSEPS Sepsis Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VolitionRx Limited (NYSE American: VNRX) announced the official launch of the DETECSEPS project for the early detection of sepsis as part of the DETECSEPS Consortium, which is receiving €6.3 million, or approximately $7.3 million, in French government funding. The project is an initiative of IHU SEPSIS, coordinated and sponsored by Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris in partnership with Hospices Civils de Lyon, IDS France and Volition. Volition will provide the project's sole biomarker, Nu.Q NETs, while IDS France will provide its automated analyzer to measure the biomarker.

DETECSEPS will evaluate an early detection approach combining a routinely used clinical score with Volition's Nu.Q NETs H3.1 blood biomarker to assess the risk that patients with suspected infections will progress to sepsis and help guide care during the first 24 hours. Volition said H3.1 levels can be measured using the IDS France automated analyzer with results available within one hour. The company estimates that, with approximately 166 million sepsis cases annually worldwide, the potential testing opportunity represents a multibillion-dollar total addressable market.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected], +44 (0)7557 774620

For further information, visit the company's website at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

class="wp-block-paragraph">MissionIR

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#b7f2d3dec3d8c5f7fadec4c4ded8d9fee599d4d8da" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,