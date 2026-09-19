Investornewsbreaks Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) Mines 15.63 Bitcoin In August, Reports 1.03 EH/S Average Operational Hashrate

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX), an integrated energy and infrastructure company, announced that its CS Digital Ventures operations mined approximately 15.63 Bitcoin during August 2026, its second monthly operating update since acquiring CS Digital on May 28. Olenox achieved an average operational hashrate of approximately 1.03 exahashes per second (“EH/s”), representing approximately 67% of fleet economic capacity, with seasonal heat-related curtailment and low-power-mode operation affecting its Texas hosting operations.

The company installed fleet consists of 9,584 S21-class ASIC miners representing approximately 35 megawatts of installed capacity and approximately 2.19 EH/s of nameplate computing power. Olenox said its longer-term strategy is to use company-controlled natural gas to power computing infrastructure at or near the point of generation, with a target of power costs below $0.02 per kilowatt-hour for its planned gas-powered digital infrastructure.

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About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX) is a vertically integrated energy company operating across multiple business lines, including oil and gas, energy services, and energy technologies. The Company is focused on acquiring, optimizing, and scaling energy-related infrastructure and operating assets across key U.S. markets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OLOX are available in the company's newsroom at

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