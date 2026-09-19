Missionirnewsbreaks Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) Moves Gelrinc Into Pivotal Stage Of Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT) was featured in a recent article that discussed its efforts to advance GelrinC, an off-the-shelf hydrogel implant designed to support the body's natural regeneration of damaged knee cartilage. Delivered as a liquid and cured in place with UV light, GelrinC forms a temporary scaffold that gradually degrades over roughly six to nine months, creating an environment intended to support the development of new cartilage without requiring cell harvesting or laboratory expansion. The company cites encouraging Phase 2 data from 56 patients, including improvements in pain and function through four years of follow-up, and says imaging has shown regenerated tissue with characteristics more closely resembling native hyaline cartilage. GelrinC has received CE Mark approval in Europe, while an FDA-authorized pivotal study in the U.S. and Europe is underway, with two-year follow-up data intended to support a potential Premarket Approval application.

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About Regentis Biomaterials Ltd.

Regentis Biomaterials is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R) is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

This content has been disseminated on behalf of Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NASDAQ: RGNT) as part of a paid investor awareness and marketing engagement.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RGNT are available in the company's newsroom at

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