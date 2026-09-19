Missionirnewsbreaks SS Innovations International Inc. (NASDAQ: SSII) Positions Ssi Mantra Amidst Expanding Medtech Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) is eying opportunity as India seeks to grow domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported medical technology. The market is projected to increase from $15.2 billion in 2025 to $50.1 billion by 2030, while government initiatives aim to strengthen the medical-device manufacturing ecosystem and increase its global market share. SS Innovations already has an established base with its proprietary SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, reporting 224 installations across 12 countries by June 30, 2026, with those systems used in more than 12,000 surgeries. The company also reported strong first-half 2026 financials, including 65.6% year-over-year revenue growth to $25.0 million and a 77.5% increase in gross profit. Alongside expanding installations, SSII has been developing long-distance telesurgery capabilities and is pursuing U.S. FDA clearance and European CE marking for broader international commercialization.

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About SS Innovations International Inc.

SS Innovations International develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The company's product range includes its proprietary“SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of“SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SSII are available in the company's newsroom at

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