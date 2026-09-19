Missionirnewsbreaks SS Innovations International Inc. (NASDAQ: SSII) Positions Ssi Mantra Amidst Expanding Medtech Market
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About SS Innovations International Inc.
SS Innovations International develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The company's product range includes its proprietary“SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of“SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SSII are available in the company's newsroom at
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