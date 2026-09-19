Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Moves Cameron REE Project Into Assay Phase As North American Critical-Mineral Supply Chain Gains Focus

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

The company has completed its 2026 field exploration program at the Cameron Rare Earth Element Project in British Columbia.a The campaign generated 250 samples, comprising 50 rock-chip, 50 soil and 150 stream-sediment samples, all submitted to AGAT Laboratories for analysis. Assay results will help determine whether previously identified REE anomalies and geological observations warrant additional exploration. Cameron is part of a broader Powermax portfolio spanning Ontario and Wyoming, giving the company exposure to multiple North American REE districts. The company has also advanced exploration at Atikokan, Pinard, and Hopkins, broadening its pipeline of exploration targets during 2026. Powermax's exploration activity comes as rare-earth supply chains remain geographically concentrated and governments in North America pursue greater domestic access to critical minerals.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company, has completed its 2026 field exploration campaign at the Cameron Rare Earth Element Project in British Columbia, shifting attention from fieldwork to laboratory analysis as the company works to establish whether previously identified rare-earth anomalies merit further exploration.

The July-August program covered priority areas across the approximately 2,984-hectare project and produced 250 samples. The dataset includes 50 rock-chip samples, 50 soil samples and 150 stream-sediment samples. Powermax has submitted the samples to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, with results expected after laboratory analysis and the company's quality-control and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PWMXF are available in the company's newsroom at

Exploration Target Cautionary Statement

The exploration targets discussed are conceptual, and there is currently not enough data to confirm a mineral resource. Further exploration may not yield successful results.

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