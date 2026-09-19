Missionirnewsbreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), has engaged IBN to assist with its corporate communications strategy. Apimeds wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave Innovations, is developing institutional digital asset infrastructure connecting treasury, insurance, tokenized assets and blockchain ecosystems, with a platform combining insured custody, transparent reporting and technology-driven portfolio management to support risk-aware yield on Bitcoin reserves and institutional participation in the digital asset economy. IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, including more than 5,000 syndication outlets, newsletters, social media channels, InvestorWire and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US.

To view the full press release, visit

About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-opioid, biologic-based therapies for pain management. For more information, visit .

About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc., is developing enterprise blockchain infrastructure and institutional technology platforms through its MindChain ecosystem. Four ecosystems operate under MindChain: InsurTech through BlockAssure, which is developing a Bermuda-framework platform applying Bitcoin reserves as regulatory capital to support life and property and casualty underwriting; ClimateTech through AQUAE and the ALCI index, measuring, verifying and tokenizing ecosystem services into institutional-grade assets; HealthTech through the Apitox development program; and RWA Tech through Nexus Global Partners, bringing institutional real estate on-chain within a compliance-first, insurance-enhanced framework.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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