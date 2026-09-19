Investornewsbreaks Onco-Innovations Ltd. (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (FSE: W1H) Aligns Manufacturing, Preclinical Work And Clinical Planning For ONC010

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Onco-Innovations Ltd. (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (FSE: W1H) and may include paid advertising.

Onco-Innovations (CBOE CA: ONCO)(OTCQB: ONNVF)(FSE: W1H) is advancing its lead preclinical cancer candidate, ONC010, toward potential first-in-human testing by bringing together drug manufacturing, nanoparticle formulation, analytical development, preclinical studies and regulatory planning. ONC010 combines the company's PNKP-targeting small molecule A83B4C63 with a micellar nanoparticle delivery system intended to enhance drug exposure and tumor accumulation, with the broader strategy focused on disrupting cancer cells' DNA repair mechanisms and potentially enhancing the effects of radiation and certain chemotherapy treatments. The company has completed a 300-gram development batch of A83B4C63 at approximately 99.3% purity, advanced polymer manufacturing and identified a non-tin catalyst that could improve impurity control, while also progressing pharmacokinetic, biodistribution, metabolism and ADME studies. With an Australian subsidiary established, clinical-development partners engaged and new scientific and clinical leadership in place, Onco is now working to integrate these activities into the manufacturing and regulatory package needed for a potential phase I/first-in-human study.

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About Onco-Innovations Ltd.

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours. For more information, visit the company's website at .

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