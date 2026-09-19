Biomednewsbreaks - Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) To Host Webinar On Open-Medicine AI Platform, Business Model And Development Roadmap

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage, AI-native biopharma company using artificial intelligence and genomic data to develop precision oncology therapies, announced it will host a live webinar Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern to present the business model, development roadmap and value proposition of Open-Medicine AI (“OMAI”), its wholly owned subsidiary developing a multi-agentic AI platform for end-to-end therapeutic development. The session, led by Panna Sharma, founder and CEO of Open-Medicine AI, will cover OMAI platform architecture, expansion beyond rare cancers into additional disease categories and therapeutic modalities and its planned subscription and enterprise licensing business model.

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About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR artificial intelligence and machine-learning platform to transform the cost, pace, and precision of oncology drug development. By integrating large-scale genomic and biological data with advanced machine learning, RADR is designed to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Lantern's therapies and to guide biomarker-driven clinical development. The company's pipeline includes LP-184 (zirdafulven), LP-300, and LP-284, along with its central-nervous-system-focused subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, and its AI subsidiary, Open-Medicine AI.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at

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