Investment In Clean Hydrogen Exceeds $130B

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Data from the Hydrogen Council's 2026 report has revealed that clean hydrogen investment exceeded $130 billion this year, spread across more than 570 projects worldwide. Together, those projects add up to nearly 7 million tons of committed annual production capacity, per the report co-authored with consulting firm McKinsey.

With entities like American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) also conducting projects geared at bringing online additional alternative fuel sources, the world could soon have a diverse lineup of clean energy sources to address the needs of industries that are...

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