Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

European EV Users See 33% Drop In Running Costs Vs. Gas Cars


2026-09-19 04:12:16
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) European EV drivers are seeing a growing financial advantage over people who use gasoline-powered cars, as the cost of running battery electric vehicles continues to fall. International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) data shows battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were about 33% more affordable to drive compared to gasoline cars across the EU in 2025.

These favorable cost savings open the door for brands like Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) to appeal to even more...

Read More>>

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub (“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

MENAFN19092026000224011066ID1111681283



Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search