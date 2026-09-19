Accelerated Biological Aging Could Explain Why Younger Adults Are Getting Cancer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Scientists have been struggling to understand why more people who are less than 55 years of age are being diagnosed with cancer. These cases are described as early-onset cancer because cancers typically tend to develop in people above 55, but this is changing and researchers want to know why.

As efforts to understand why cancer cases are rising among younger adults continue, different companies like CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) are also working to bring...

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