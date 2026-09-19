Study Calls For Greater Use Of Satellites In Monitoring Conflict Zones

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Totalitarian regimes have often restricted the flow of information to the outside world as they engage in various atrocities, such as mass killings and destruction of communities. A new study documents how satellites have been helping to expose such atrocities and calls for greater use of this technology.

As the insights from this research circulate around the world, entities like Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) that provide satellite services could leverage the opportunities that arise from more organizations taking an interest in...

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