Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Forms Techforce Advanced Manufacturing To Pursue Semiconductor Equipment Partnership

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, announced the formation of TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc., a Nevada corporation established to pursue an advanced-manufacturing partnership with JUN LONG MACHINE INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. The planned venture is intended to be owned 51% by Nightfood and 49% by JUN LONG, with the parties anticipating a definitive agreement within the next several weeks.

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing plans to expand production of an automated Wafer Sorter and Automated Optical Inspection (“AOI”) system for 8-inch and 12-inch silicon wafers. JUN LONG currently holds customer purchase orders that the venture expects to begin fulfilling following completion of the definitive agreement, supporting a target of beginning production and generating initial revenue in calendar fourth-quarter 2026, subject to the agreement, customer orders and applicable qualification requirements.

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About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing process.

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