Biomednewsbreaks - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) Reports Preclinical Telomir-Zn Improvements In Visual Function And Retinal Structure In AMD Model

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting epigenetic and metabolic drivers of cancer, announced the peer-reviewed publication of preclinical research showing Telomir-Zn significantly improved visual function, restored retinal structure and reduced mitochondrial oxidative stress in a model of age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”). The study also found treatment was associated with restoration of altered DNA methylation patterns and a dose-dependent increase in relative telomeric DNA content toward levels observed in healthy animals.

The findings, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, also showed Telomir-Zn reduced intracellular labile iron and inhibited iron-dependent Jumonji C histone demethylases, providing a potential mechanistic link between intracellular metal modulation and epigenetic regulation. Telomir said its clinical development remains focused on oncology, with Telomir-Zn advancing under an FDA-cleared Investigational New Drug application for a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

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About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting epigenetic and metabolic pathways implicated in cancer. The Company's lead program, Telomir-Zn, is designed to modulate intracellular metal homeostasis and epigenetic regulation and has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TELO are available in the company's newsroom at

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