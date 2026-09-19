Rockbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX OTC: MAXXF FRANKFURT: 89N) Engages Kyndryl To Develop Commercialization Strategy For MAXX LEMI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) has engaged Kyndryl to develop a comprehensive commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan for MAXX LEMI, its proprietary AI-assisted Large Earth Model Integration platform for Natural Hydrogen exploration. Kyndryl Consult will conduct a technology review, market and competitive analysis and business model assessment, culminating in strategic recommendations for potential commercialization pathways. The approximately nine-week engagement will also assess opportunities to position and scale MAXX LEMI for future growth and market adoption.

MAXX LEMI integrates proprietary data from MAX Power Natural Hydrogen exploration programs, including its ongoing commercial validation program at the Lawson Discovery, with extensive geological, geophysical and other subsurface datasets. The platform was designed to identify and rank exploration targets across the company 2.5 million acres of permits in Saskatchewan while potentially creating commercialization opportunities with Natural Hydrogen explorers globally and in adjacent subsurface applications.

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

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