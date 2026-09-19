Rockbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) Commences 2026 Exploration Drilling At Treasure Mountain

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nicola Mining Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nicola Mining (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) has commenced its 2026 exploration drilling program at Treasure Mountain, a permitted silver mine approximately 30 km northeast of Hope, British Columbia. The program comprises four drill holes totaling approximately 800 meters at the previously undrilled MB Zone, where Nicola is targeting high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization with additional copper and gold. Previous surface sampling included results of up to 1,300 g/t silver, 2.59 g/t gold, 1.16% copper, 27.4% lead and 27.2% zinc.

Drilling is expected to be completed by the end of September, with assay results anticipated by year-end. Core from the first hole is being submitted to AGAT Laboratories for multi-element analysis, with visual examination identifying intervals of intense mineralization, though the company cautioned that visual observations are not a substitute for analytical results. Nicola said the program is designed to determine whether mineralized surface veins at the MB Zone demonstrate continuity and scale at depth.

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About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NICM are available in the company's newsroom at

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