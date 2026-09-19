Goldman Sachs Expects Another Fed Rate Hike In October

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) After the Fed made a unanimous decision to raise benchmark lending rates by 25bps on Wednesday and the majority of the board expressed a need for further tightening, Goldman Sachs has changed its earlier prediction and now says another hike could happen as soon as next month during the October sitting of the FOMC.

This September rate hike in the U.S. could have an immediate impact on sectors like banking, retail, transportation and other sectors where conglomerates like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have stakes. Performance over the...

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