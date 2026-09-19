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Extensive EV Battery Tests Uncover Vital Insights


2026-09-19 04:12:16
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Electric vehicle batteries may be lasting better than many people think, but new testing shows that there is a major difference between individual cars. A large study of at least 500,000 EV battery tests has found that vehicles of the same model can have very different levels of battery health.

Other research has also pointed to hidden battery problems that may not be visible through standard battery-health readings. This suggests that deeper testing could become an important part of buying and selling used electric vehicles. Manufacturers should also study this matter further to find ways they can maximize battery quality in their models. Various brands like Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) could also look into how to leverage the data on the long-term health of their...

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