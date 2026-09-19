Portuguese Scientists Explore Using Rocks To Store Clean Energy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Portuguese researchers are working on a renewable energy storage solution that uses rock as a storage medium for excess green energy. Their research builds on efforts by German scientists who experimented with using salt caverns to store energy in the 1970s. As fantastical as the idea may sound, the concept of storing energy underground is based on real science and could go a long way towards addressing the intermittency issues that hamper green energy adoption.

As other companies like Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) also press ahead with their programs aimed at getting renewable energy to as many communities as possible, every option to store this clean energy will have a role to play in the...

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