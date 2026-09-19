Bacterial Strains Influence Meningitis, Pneumonia Risks From Air Pollution, New Study Finds

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A new study has found that the risk of people developing sepsis, meningitis or pneumonia as a result of exposure to air pollution is influenced by the specific bacterial strains that an individual carries within their microbiome.

Equally important in the fight against these infectious diseases is the need to have reliable diagnostic tools as close to the target population as possible. Unfortunately, most advanced diagnostic tools tend to be concentrated in specialized labs, and this often creates delays in catching outbreaks early. Efforts by firms like Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) to develop test kits that can be used at home and in...

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