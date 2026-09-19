Disseminated On Behalf Of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) And May Include Paid Advertising.

Recent tests conducted by SPARC AI matter because vision-dependent navigation is one of the most common alternatives to GPS currently in use. The company's Overwatch platform enables a drone to send the sensor and telemetry data it generates to SPARC AI's servers through an API. The vision-free approach also shapes how Overwatch fits into a drone's existing setup.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Most technologies built to help drones navigate without GPS still lean heavily on cameras, matching what the aircraft sees against preloaded maps or terrain imagery. That approach can work in daylight and clear skies, but it tends to break down at night, when the air is filled with smoke or dust, over open water or across featureless desert and snow. Those are exactly the conditions where a GPS-denied backup is needed most, which makes the weakness a serious one. SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) just put that weakness to a direct test. The company covered a test drone's camera lens completely, flew it through a structured flight pattern and had its Overwatch Positioning Network calculate accurate target coordinates using nothing but the aircraft's existing flight telemetry.

The test matters because vision-dependent navigation is one of the most common alternatives to GPS currently in use. Researchers have proposed methods that pair a drone's monocular camera with its inertial sensors to detect GPS spoofing, an approach that can work in a controlled demonstration but depends on the camera having something usable to see. When visibility drops, so...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.