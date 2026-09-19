Tinygemsbreaks Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN, FSE: C80) To Showcase AI-Powered Railway Perception Solutions At Innotrans 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN, FSE: C80) announced its participation in InnoTrans 2026, taking place Sept. 22-25 in Berlin, where the company will showcase its latest railway perception solutions. Rail Vision will present YardFlow(TM), its new solution for industrial and freight railyards that uses electro-optical vision sensors and proprietary deep-learning algorithms to detect on-track or near-track hazards at distances of up to 200 meters and provide real-time alerts. The company will also present TrackScout and YardFlow Flex, AI-powered perception solutions designed for mainline rail operations and challenging railyard environments, respectively.

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About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision (Nasdaq: RVSN, FSE: C80) is an early commercialization stage technology company transforming railway safety through advanced AI-integrated sensing systems. The Company develops and commercializes proprietary, multi-spectral electro-optic platforms that provide extended-range situational awareness and real-time hazard detection. Using machine learning algorithms to identify and classify obstacles, Rail Vision's technology enhances safety, improves operational efficiency, and supports continuity across deployments.

The Company's cloud-based platform complements its products by transforming railway operational data into actionable insights that help optimize performance, reduce downtime, and improve safety. As the Company expands its global footprint, it delivers AI-driven perception that supports safer operations, reduces operational risk, and enables the transition to fully autonomous operations.

Rail Vision holds a 51% stake in Quantum Transportation, which has an exclusive sub-license for rail technologies under an innovative pending patent in quantum error correction owned by Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RVSN are available in the company's newsroom at

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