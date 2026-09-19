Biomednewsbreaks - Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) CEO Discusses Gelrinc(R), U.S. Pivotal Study And European Commercialization On Biomedwire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT) Executive Chairman and CEO Dr. Ehud Geller joined the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast to discuss the company regenerative medicine platform and lead product GelrinC(R), which is being developed to treat cartilage injuries in the knee. Geller said GelrinC(R) is approved for marketing in Europe and is undergoing a U.S. pivotal clinical trial, with Regentis working to expand clinical sites and complete enrollment around year-end. He also discussed a U.S. market estimated at 470,000 currently untreated cases annually and the company efforts to advance European commercialization through discussions with distribution systems and major orthopedic companies.

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About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R), is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

“This content has been disseminated on behalf of Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NASDAQ: RGNT) as part of a paid investor awareness and marketing engagement.”

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