Techmediabreaks Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Connects Detection, Response And Training Through Wrapshield(TM)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) is expanding its public safety technology strategy around WrapShield(TM), an architecture designed to connect detection, decision-making, response, training, and digital evidence management across multiple security environments. The company's portfolio includes BolaWrap(R) 150, WRAP Vision(TM), WRAP Tactics(TM), and WRAP Reality(TM), and WRAP is seeking to integrate these offerings. The company recently closed an equity offering that generated approximately $12 million in growth capital, which it plans to use for working capital, business expansion, and development of opportunities in enterprise safety, federal and defense markets, and internationally. WrapShield is also being developed to incorporate technologies such as remote sensing, passive RF detection, counter-UAS capabilities, and thermal polarimetric imaging through a relationship with Frenel Imaging. Partnerships including XINSURANCE are intended to broaden potential applications in private security and commercial settings.

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About Wrap Technologies Inc.

WRAP Technologies is developing WrapShield(TM), an autonomous public safety platform intended to unify threat detection, classification, command-and-control, and non-lethal response in a single operating architecture. At the platform's core is the principle that the technology layer between situational awareness and human force application should be trustworthy, accountable, and-wherever tactically appropriate-non-lethal. Building on the foundation of BolaWrap(R), the company's flagship restraint tool deployed across more than 1,000 agencies in over 60 countries, WRAP is building an operating layer between perception and response.

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