ARDX DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 16, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Ardelyx between January 13, 2025 and August 6, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ardelyx, Inc. (“Ardelyx” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ARDX) and reminds investors of the November 16, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the true state of Ardelyx's commercial performance and growth prospects for XPHOZAH and IBSRELA, and in particular the increasing payer-related access and reimbursement barriers affecting patient access, more stringent prior authorization requirements and step edit requirements that slowed new-patient starts and delayed prescription fulfillment.

On August 6, 2026, Ardelyx issued a press release a reduction in its full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance and withdrawal of its long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance. Management attributed the reduction on significantly increased payer utilization-management processes that restricted patient access to IBSRELA and slowed new-patient starts. Further, Defendants withdrew their long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance due to“evolving market dynamics” and uncertainty regarding future growth projections.

On this news, the price of Ardelyx's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $4.87 per share on August 6, 2026, Ardelyx's stock price fell to $4.00 per share on August 7, 2026, a decline of about 18% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Ardelyx's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Ardelyx class action, go to /ARDX call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Ardelyx Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Ardelyx securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Ardelyx misled investors about the commercial performance of XPHOZAH and IBSRELA and failed to adequately disclose increasing payer-related access and reimbursement barriers affecting growth.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) securities between January 13, 2025 and August 6, 2026 may be eligible if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by November 16, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Ardelyx's securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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