MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Peoria prosthodontic practice explains why implant position, bone, bite, and the final restoration need to be planned together, especially in complex, full-arch, and revision cases.

Peoria, AZ, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental implant treatment is often discussed as a surgical procedure, but the position chosen during surgery can determine what is possible months or years later. Implant depth, angulation, available bone, the patient's bite, and the shape of the final restoration all meet at one decision: where the implant is placed.

At the Institute for Advanced Dentistry & Implants in Peoria, Arizona, complex implant cases are planned from the final restoration backward. The practice coordinates imaging, surgical placement, provisional restorations, and final prosthetic treatment through a prosthodontic approach that keeps the surgical and restorative phases inside one plan.

“An implant can integrate into bone and still create a restorative problem if it is positioned without enough attention to the final tooth and the bite,” said Jonathan Bensoussan, DDS, the surgical prosthodontist who leads the practice.“The goal is not simply to place an implant. The goal is to place it where the final restoration can function, be maintained, and fit the patient's bite.”

Why does implant position matter after surgery?

Once a dental implant is placed, its position, depth, and angulation cannot be corrected by changing the crown or bridge on top of it. Those surgical decisions influence how the final tooth emerges from the gum, how the bite loads the restoration, and whether the patient can clean around it. In complex cases, the available bone, nearby nerves, sinus anatomy, and restorative space all have to be considered together before treatment begins.

What should patients look for when choosing an implant provider in the Peoria area?

Patients comparing implant providers can ask who is responsible for the surgical plan, who designs the final teeth, and whether those two phases are coordinated. They can also ask what imaging is used before treatment, whether the final restorative result is planned before surgery, how provisional teeth are handled, and what happens if an existing implant is poorly positioned or has failed. In more involved cases, the ability to coordinate surgical and restorative decisions can matter as much as the implant system itself.

Can the same prosthodontist plan the implant surgery and the final restoration?

Yes. A prosthodontist with surgical implant training can manage the restorative plan and the surgical placement within the same treatment sequence. At the Institute for Advanced Dentistry & Implants, the same clinician directs diagnosis, imaging, implant planning, surgery, and the design of the finished teeth. The practice treats implant patients from Peoria and the surrounding West Valley, including Glendale and Surprise, from a single Peoria office.

When should a patient seek a second opinion for a failed or poorly positioned implant?

A second opinion can be useful when an implant remains painful, repeatedly becomes inflamed, is difficult to clean, feels overloaded, has lost supporting bone, or cannot be restored in a predictable position. Correction begins with determining why the original treatment failed. In some cases the problem is biological, such as infection or bone loss. In others it is mechanical or restorative, including implant position, angulation, or the way the bite loads the implant. Replacing an implant without addressing the reason it failed can repeat the same problem.

How are complex implant cases planned before surgery?

The Peoria practice uses CBCT 3D imaging to evaluate bone volume, nerve position, and sinus anatomy, along with digital scanning to map the teeth and bite. Dynamic navigation can then be used during surgery to compare the drill and implant position with the digital plan in real time. The technology does not replace clinical judgment. It helps the surgical position follow the restorative plan established before the procedure.

When can fixed provisional teeth be placed on the same day as implant surgery?

For appropriate candidates, provisional teeth may be delivered on the day of surgery. This is most relevant in full-arch treatment and selected esthetic cases where patients benefit from having fixed teeth in place during healing. Candidacy depends on the clinical examination, imaging, available bone, implant stability, and the overall treatment plan. The provisional restoration also gives the clinician a chance to evaluate tooth position, bite, and esthetics before the final restoration is made.

Why are full-arch implant cases different from single-tooth implants?

A full-arch restoration does more than replace one missing tooth. It establishes an entire bite, tooth position, lip support, and the relationship between the upper and lower arches. Because of that, the finished restoration has to be designed before the implant positions are finalized. The surgical plan is then developed around where the final teeth need support, rather than treating each implant as an isolated placement.

Can implant surgery and restoration be completed through one practice in Peoria?

Yes. The Institute for Advanced Dentistry & Implants manages surgical and restorative implant treatment through its Peoria office, including diagnostic imaging, implant planning, surgery, provisionalization when appropriate, and the final restorative phase. Keeping those steps within one coordinated plan reduces handoffs and gives one clinician responsibility for how the implant position relates to the finished teeth.

What local patients should take away

For patients considering dental implants in Peoria or the surrounding West Valley, the central question is not only who can place an implant. It is who is responsible for the relationship between the implant, the bone, the bite, and the final restoration. That relationship becomes more important as treatment becomes more complex, particularly with full-arch reconstruction, previous implant failure, limited bone, or existing restorative problems.

Individual results vary. Treatment recommendations, risks, benefits, alternatives, candidacy for same-day provisional teeth, and expected outcomes are determined after an individualized clinical examination and diagnosis.

This content is for general educational purposes only and is not a substitute for an individualized dental examination, diagnosis, or treatment recommendation.

About Institute for Advanced Dentistry & Implants

Institute for Advanced Dentistry & Implants is a specialty dental practice in Peoria, Arizona, focused on advanced implant dentistry, full-mouth rehabilitation, and complex restorative care. Led by prosthodontist Jonathan Bensoussan, DDS, the practice coordinates surgical, restorative, and prosthetic treatment from diagnosis through final restoration. Dr. Bensoussan completed a three-year prosthodontics specialty residency at the University of California, San Francisco and has placed more than 2,500 dental implants.

The practice uses CBCT 3D imaging, digital scanning, dynamic implant navigation, photogrammetry, and in-office 3D printing as part of its implant and restorative workflow. It treats patients from Peoria and across the West Valley, including Glendale and Surprise, from its Peoria office.

CONTACT: Sarah Evans CEO, Zen Media...