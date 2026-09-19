IBN Initiates Coverage Of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

MindWave Innovations, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, is developing institutional digital asset infrastructure connecting treasury, insurance, tokenized assets and blockchain ecosystems. Its platform combines insured custody, transparent reporting and technology-driven portfolio management to support risk-aware yield on Bitcoin reserves and institutional participation in the digital asset economy.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, please visit the company's corporate newsroom at

About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-opioid, biologic-based therapies for pain management. For more information, visit

About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc., is developing enterprise blockchain infrastructure and institutional technology platforms through its MindChain ecosystem. Four ecosystems operate under MindChain: InsurTech through BlockAssure, which is developing a Bermuda-framework platform applying Bitcoin reserves as regulatory capital to support life and property and casualty underwriting; ClimateTech through AQUAE and the ALCI index, measuring, verifying and tokenizing ecosystem services into institutional-grade assets; HealthTech through the Apitox development program; and RWA Tech through Nexus Global Partners, bringing institutional real estate on-chain within a compliance-first, insurance-enhanced framework.

Governance, staking and access to financial services across the ecosystem are enabled through the $NILA token.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

512.354.7000 Office

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