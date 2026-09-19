Zoomex Relaunches Zero-Fee Tradfi Campaign For Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Eligible traders can receive up to 100 USDT in trading fee rebates across stock contracts, commodity contracts and stock tokens through October 11, 2026.

Zoomex, the global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange known for its Easy to Use interface and Transparent by Design fee structure, has relaunched its popular Zero-Fee TradFi campaig, giving traders a fresh opportunity to access global markets at no cost. Running from September 11, 2026, 10:00 AM UTC through October 11, 2026, 10:00 AM UTC, the event rebates 100% of actual trading fees paid on eligible TradFi products, capped at 100 USDT per account, reinforcing Zoomex's commitment to Fair Access & Rule-Based Execution for every trader on the platform.

The campaign covers three categories of assets available directly on Zoomex: Stock Contracts spanning more than 200 global stocks, indices, and ETFs; Commodity Contracts on gold, silver, crude oil, and other widely traded raw materials; and Stock Tokens offering flexible exposure to popular US equities and ETFs. All three product lines now sit inside the upgraded TradFi Hub, live on the Zoomex app, which brings stocks, indices, ETFs, gold, and crude oil together in a single, streamlined venue built around Zoomex's Refined Brand & Trading Experience.

How the Zero-Fee TradFi Event Works









Participation follows three simple steps, consistent with the straightforward, no-friction design traders have come to expect from Zoomex:

Users complete registration directly on the campaign page during the promotional window to qualify for the 0% fee rebate.Once registered, traders can open positions across any Stock Contract, Commodity Contract, or Stock Token available on Zoomex, going long or short with leverage, 24/7.All eligible trading fees incurred during the campaign period are refunded in full, up to the 100 USDT cap per account.

Rebates are calculated and settled every Sunday, with funds credited back to eligible accounts within three business days of settlement. That weekly cadence keeps the process visible and predictable rather than leaving traders guessing when a rebate will land, reflecting the same rule-based, transparent settlement logic that underpins Zoomex's broader derivatives offering, where balances, funding, and execution follow clearly published mechanics rather than opaque, discretionary adjustments.

Why It Matters for TradFi Traders on Zoomex

Traditional finance instruments such as stocks, commodities, and ETFs have become one of the fastest growing corners of the crypto native trading world, and Zoomex has positioned its TradFi Hub as a direct bridge between the two. By letting traders go long or short on more than 200 global stocks, indices, and ETFs with leverage, around the clock, Zoomex extends market access well beyond the limited hours of traditional exchanges. Commodities traders get the same continuous flexibility on gold, silver, and crude oil, all from a single account and a single, unified interface, without needing to juggle separate brokerage platforms for equities and raw materials exposure.









The Zero Fee TradFi campaig removes one of the most common frictions in active trading, the cost of simply placing trades, and lets users test Zoomex's TradFi offering at effectively no cost up to the rebate cap. For a platform built around Fair Access & Rule Based Execution, a rebate that applies uniformly to every eligible, registered participant, rather than being reserved for a select group of high volume accounts, is a natural extension of that philosophy. It also gives newer traders a lower risk way to explore Stock Contracts, Commodity Contracts, and Stock Tokens side by side before committing larger positions.

Key Terms of the Campaign

A few conditions are worth noting for anyone planning to participate:

Eligibility requires completing registration on the campaign page during the promotional period. Only registered accounts qualify for rebates.The 100% rebate applies to actual trading fees paid on Stock Contracts, Commodity Contracts, and Stock Tokens, capped at 100 USDT per user. Fees beyond the cap are not rebated.For Stock Token trades, on chain gas fees are excluded from the rebate and remain the trader's responsibility.Fees already waived or offset through bonus vouchers, discount coupons, or other promotions do not qualify for the rebate.Zoomex reserves the right to disqualify accounts and forfeit rewards where fraudulent activity is detected, including batch account registration, wash trading, self dealing, or volume manipulation, keeping the event aligned with fair, rule based participation for genuine traders.Campaign timing and task schedules may be adjusted based on operational needs, with updates communicated through official Zoomex channels. Zoomex retains final interpretation rights over the event.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform focused on derivatives trading. The platform serves over 3 million users across 35+ countries and regions, offering access to 700+ trading pairs. Built around easy to use, transparency, fairness, and speed, Zoomex provides a clear and efficient trading experience for users worldwide.

Through its high-performance matching engine, clear asset and order displays, and transparent fee and rule mechanisms, Zoomex helps users better understand their account status, order execution, trading costs, and results. Zoomex maintains registrations, licenses, and regulatory statuses across multiple jurisdictions, including the U.S. MSB, Canada MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has completed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. The platform also continues to strengthen its trust framework through Proof of Reserves, Security & Transparency, Compliance Information, and Fees / Rules Transparency initiatives.

Beyond trading, Zoomex builds a refined brand experience through elite sports partnerships, including the TGR Haas F1 Team, World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, and world-class tennis events such as Wimbledon. The values of speed, precision, discipline, fair play, and rule-based execution are closely aligned with Zoomex's approach to derivatives trading.

At Zoomex: Easy to Use. Transparent balance. Fair access to your earnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Zoomex is a global crypto derivatives platform founded in 2021, serving over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions with 700+ trading pairs.Zoomex operates through a high-performance matching engine with transparent asset and order displays, allowing users to execute trades and track outcomes with full visibility into their balances and results.Zoomex offers 700+ trading pairs spanning cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and SOL, as well as stock-linked contracts like NVDA and AAPL and gold exposure through XAUT.Zoomex differentiates itself by not issuing a platform token, avoiding venture capital or incubation deals, and holding security certifications from Hacken alongside regulatory licenses in multiple jurisdictions, positioning the platform around transparency and fund safety rather than token incentives.Zoomex operates as a global cryptocurrency exchange with regulatory registrations including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, reflecting its multi-jurisdictional compliance approach.Zoomex serves users across more than 35 countries and regions. Availability can vary by local regulation, so traders should check the official Zoomex website for country-specific access and requirements.

The Upgraded TradFi Hub

Alongside the fee rebate campaign, Zoomex has rolled out an upgraded TradFi Hub inside the Zoomex app, unifying stocks, indices, ETFs, gold, and crude oil into one dedicated section. The redesign is meant to make moving between crypto derivatives and TradFi assets feel seamless, so traders don't need to switch platforms or manage separate accounts to diversify across asset classes. It's a further step in Zoomex's push to be Focused on Derivatives while still giving users a genuinely broad set of markets to trade from a single login.

Media Contact

Contact: Catherine

Company: Zoomex

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