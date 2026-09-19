Elite Asia Group Unveils New Integrative Wellness Approach Combining Traditional Chinese Medicine And AI Technology

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Asia Group has announced the launch of its integrative wellness center, which combines the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) with modern technological advancements. Led by Kelvin Ma, a Registered Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Practitioner and Certified Grounding Master, the center aims to support the body's natural healing processes by bridging Eastern and Western natural therapies.

The center offers a comprehensive healing ecosystem that features personalized TCM consultations enhanced by artificial intelligence. Its integrative treatments include curated blends of Chinese and Western herbs, essential oils, and mineral therapies, alongside time-honored techniques such as traditional acupuncture and cupping. Furthermore, Elite Asia Group has introduced an innovative AI Mugwort Robot, designed to deliver precision moxibustion to support therapeutic outcomes.

The clinical philosophy at Elite Asia Group is built upon two core pillars: Digestive Immunity & Qi, and Quantum Grounding. In TCM, a robust digestive system is viewed as the foundation for immune response and vital energy (Qi). To complement this, the center's quantum grounding therapies are designed to reconnect patients with the Earth's natural energetic charge, aiming to support cellular health, balance ions, and reduce chronic inflammation.

The methodology behind the clinic was heavily inspired by Dr. Ma's personal experience with his daughter, who experienced a persistent cycle of childhood illness. After observing her adverse reactions to conventional treatments, Dr. Ma transitioned her care to focus heavily on TCM and naturopathy. By implementing dietary therapy with Qi-boosting foods and introducing daily grounding practices, her health stabilized, and her growth trajectory significantly improved. This personal milestone became the foundational proof of concept for the center's holistic approach to vitality for individuals of all ages.

“By bridging the gap between the Earth's natural resonance and futuristic AI, we empower your body to heal itself,” said Kelvin Ma, Registered Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Practitioner and Certified Grounding Master.“When we stop fighting the body and start supporting its natural design, the results are extraordinary. Our practice is deeply rooted in the Earth and focused on natural healing.”

Ultimately, Elite Asia Group aims to expand access to holistic health solutions for individuals from all walks of life. Beyond clinical treatments, the center equips patients with practical, season-specific longevity strategies designed to proactively support family health year-round. Previously featured across media platforms such as AM730, oh Pama, Sing Tao, and TVB, Elite Asia Group remains focused on its core mission: helping people of all ages unlock their body's natural healing potential and maintain long-term vitality in a modern environment.

About Elite Asia Group

Elite Asia Group is a holistic wellness center dedicated to unlocking the body's innate healing capabilities. Led by Registered TCM Practitioner and Certified Grounding Master Kelvin Ma, the center integrates traditional Eastern therapies, naturopathy, quantum grounding, and advanced AI technology to provide personalized and comprehensive health strategies for long-term vitality.

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