Mark Cuban Foundation And SL2 Bring Free AI Bootcamp To Boston Teens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APPLICATIONS CLOSE SEPTEMBER 30

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to apply to participate in the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp hosted by SL2 in Boston. Applications for the no-cost bootcamp are closing September 30.

The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with SL2 is bringing the only AI camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in Boston October 31, November 7, and November 31. With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports and fitness, or ecology and food security. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it's crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder.“While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with SL2, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

SL2 is one of more than 35 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

"From our work with youth AI programs worldwide, we've seen how transformative it is when students learn to build with AI, not just use it,” Terence Tan, SL2 Impact USA advisory board member.“Partnering with the Mark Cuban AI Foundation allows us to double down on that shared vision and empower the next generation of creators together."

There are just 12 days left until the September 30 deadline. Do not miss your chance-submit your application now, as spaces are limited.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students

Watch Mark Cuban's message about Mark Cuban Foundation's AI bootcamps and access the full media kit her.

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation's AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.or.

About SL2

At SL2 Impact USA, we envision a world in which sustainability can be lived out. We believe that with our rapidly changing environment and society, new innovative solutions are necessary in order to navigate and thrive in these transitional times.

Fiscally sponsored by Mission Edge San Diego, SL2 Impact USA is a nonprofit project whose mission is to create and implement sustainable solutions that navigate the climate, societal and digital transitions in our community locally and beyond.

We deliver hands-on, community-centered programming aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly centering on expanding access to education and workforce development opportunities. Our programs focus on Maker, STEM, and AI literacy for education and professional development.

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