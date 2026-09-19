API Marketplace Market Gains Momentum As AI Agents And Cloud-Native Development Expand API Discovery And Monetization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The API Marketplace Market is projected to reach USD 112.61 billion by 2035, growing at an 18.13% CAGR, while the U.S. market is projected to reach USD 28.57 billion, advancing at 17.69% CAGR, as AI-powered services and cloud-native development expand API demand.

Austin, United States, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global API Marketplace Market

The U.S. API Marketplace Market was valued at approximately USD 5.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 28.57 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.69% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is fueled by cloud usage, digital technology infrastructure, API integration in fintech, e-commerce, AI and enterprise software, as well as a mature development environment.

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Why this Market is Gaining Attention in 2026

AI and Automation Are Expanding the Role of APIs

API market opportunity is becoming increasingly relevant through the lens of artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation instead of just application integration. The enterprise use of APIs has been growing through linking together AI models, automation technologies, applications, and data environments in cloud-native and distributed technology environments.

Growing use of AI APIs is leading to a higher need for standardization of interfaces that facilitate intelligent services, advanced analytics, and automation. This trend is causing the increased use of APIs in both enterprise and consumer applications as well as making the demand for scalable platforms stronger.

Cloud-Native Architecture is Creating a Parallel Opportunity for API Platforms

Migration of enterprises into cloud computing, microservices, and DevOps platforms has fueled the need for APIs that are both reusable and scalable. Today's applications are becoming more reliant on APIs, which provide integration services as well as interoperability, helping in quick deployments of applications on cloud and hybrid infrastructures.

These are areas where API marketplace vendors can take advantage, especially those who have expertise in managing APIs in terms of governance, lifecycle, security, monetization, and development. The proliferation of low-code and no-code platforms has also expanded the use of APIs.

Open Banking and Industry-Specific Platforms Expand the API Opportunity

The possibilities also extend to areas that go beyond traditional enterprise software integration. The development of such concepts as open banking, open insurance, government APIs, and industry-specific API marketplaces is generating further requirements regarding secure data exchange, regulation, and integration.

The growing use of APIs in industries such as financial technology, healthcare, e-commerce, and interrelated systems will generate more opportunities for API marketplaces as well as increase requirements for interoperability and secure access.

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Commercial Findings from the API Marketplace Market

Cloud-Based APIs Dominated and Hybrid Deployment is the Fastest Growing Deployment Model: The Cloud-Based APIs accounted for the 72.64% share of the market in terms of deployment types in 2025 owing to their scalability, flexibility, and popularity. The fastest-growing deployment type is the Hybrid Deployment and is estimated to witness the CAGR of 18.89% due to the need for cloud scalability but also on-premises control, security, and compliance.

Communication & Messaging APIs Dominated and AI, ML & Automation APIs are the Fastest Growing API Type: The communication and messaging API segment held a market share of 34.36% in 2025 owing to their widespread adoption in enterprise-level real-time communication and application integration. The AI, machine learning, and automation APIs represent the fastest growing segment within APIs with a CAGR of 18.82% because of the rising uptake of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation solutions.

Regional Digital Transformation is Reshaping API Demand: The North America region is estimated to have held 34.45% share of the total Global API Marketplace Market in 2025 due to the presence of advanced technological framework and the existence of large technology vendors. The Asia Pacific region is projected to have the highest growth rate among all regions in terms of CAGR of 18.91% owing to the digital transformation, growth in IT infrastructure, adoption of cloud native applications and IoT.

Who Should be Watching the API Marketplace Market?

The market is increasingly relevant across the broader digital technology ecosystem, including:

Enterprises → Software Developers → Cloud Service Providers → Fintech Companies → E -Commerce Platforms → Healthcare IT Providers → API Management Platforms → Integration Providers → API Security And Governance Specialists

For providers of API marketplaces, the opportunity lies not only in providing software integration capability. It is now becoming increasingly important to be able to offer scalable API solutions, API governance and management, security, revenue generation and good developer experience. For businesses, API availability and integration capabilities can have a direct impact on application development speed and efficiency.

AI Integration and API Platform Innovation Shape the 2026 Market

As enterprise API environments become more intelligent and distributed, platform providers are increasing their focus on AI-native development capabilities, centralized API discovery and improved developer experiences.



In June 2025, Postman unveiled Agent Mode, an AI-native assistant that automates API design, testing, documentation and monitoring tasks. In November 2025, Amazon API Gateway added fully managed Developer Portal capabilities, enabling centralized API discovery, documentation, access control and usage analytics within AWS.

Market Challenge: Managing API Security Without Increasing Integration Complexity

API marketplaces face growing security and data privacy concerns as organizations expose more services and data through interconnected digital environments. API breaches, inconsistent standards, complex governance requirements and integration with legacy systems can increase deployment complexity. Limited in-house API expertise can also slow adoption and make lifecycle management more difficult across large enterprise environments.

As a result, API marketplace providers are increasingly competing not simply on API availability, but on security, governance, platform scalability, lifecycle management, interoperability and the ability to support secure integration across cloud, hybrid and legacy systems.

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Key Companies in the Market :



Postman

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud (Apigee)

Microsoft Azure

MuleSoft (Salesforce)

IBM

Oracle

Kong

Tyk

WSO2

Axway

Boomi

Stoplight

SwaggerHub (SmartBear)

Red Hat 3scale

Sensedia

Zapier

IFTTT

Apideck RapidAPI

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