Remittix Moves Closer To Launch Milestone As XRP Stabilizes Near $1.33 After CLARITY Act Setback

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix reports 82.33% of its current presale allocation sold, with RTX priced at $0.21 ahead of its next scheduled price of $0.23

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix, a PayFi project developing crypto-to-fiat payment infrastructure, reports continued progress toward its next launch milestone as the digital-asset market assesses the fallout from the U.S. Senate's failure to advance the CLARITY Act.









XRP was trading at approximately $1.33 at the time of writing after moving between about $1.29 and $1.34 during the session. The partial recovery follows a sharp decline earlier in the week, when XRP fell to around $1.28 as the proposed U.S. crypto market-structure legislation failed to secure the 60 votes needed to proceed in the Senate.

The vote introduced fresh uncertainty for the broader U.S. digital-asset sector, but it did not alter XRP's existing legal classification. Ripple stated after the September 15 vote that the outcome did not change the legal clarity already established for XRP. Investors are therefore weighing the short-term effect on market sentiment separately from the longer-term outlook for XRP's payments use case.

XRP Price Outlook Adjusts Following Senate Vote

XRP's decline reflected a wider retreat across crypto markets rather than a project-specific change to the XRP Ledger. The failed procedural vote delayed the prospect of a durable federal framework defining how digital assets should be overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

In the near term, the $1.29–$1.30 area has emerged as an important reference zone. Holding above it could support consolidation, while renewed weakness across Bitcoin and other major assets could put the recent low back under pressure. A move above $1.34 would suggest that buyers are absorbing the decline, although it would not by itself confirm a sustained recovery.

Remittix Reports 82.33% of Current Allocation Sold

Against that market backdrop, Remittix reports that 82.33% of its current presale allocation has been sold. The project's website lists RTX at $0.21, identifies $0.23 as the next scheduled presale price and displays approximately $4.07 million remaining on its launch counter.

Remittix's published roadmap states that the official RTX launch date will be revealed after the presale reaches a $32 million milestone. Until that threshold is met and a date is formally announced, prospective participants should treat the timing of the public launch as pending rather than fixed.

The presale gives Remittix a different short-term profile from XRP. XRP trades continuously and responds immediately to regulation, liquidity and risk sentiment. RTX remains in a staged sale, so its quoted price follows the presale schedule rather than real-time exchange trading. That does not remove execution, liquidity or post-listing risk.

PayFi Platform Targets Crypto-to-Bank Settlement

Remittix is positioning its product around a specific use case: allowing users to send cryptocurrency while recipients receive fiat in supported bank accounts. The project says its platform is designed for individuals and businesses, including cross-border transfers, contractor payments and merchant settlement.

According to the project's website, the platform is intended to support bank-account payments in more than 30 fiat currencies and cash-out functionality involving over 50 cryptocurrency pairs. Remittix says fiat transfers will use local payment networks with same-day processing, subject to the destination bank and region. Merchant accounts and a payments API are also part of the stated plan.

The roadmap marks development of the crypto-to-fiat PayFi platform as complete and says community testing is underway. It also lists Remittix Markets as live within the wider RTX ecosystem. These are project-reported milestones; commercial adoption, transaction capacity and the availability of individual features should be evaluated as the platform moves toward broader release.

XRP and Remittix Address Different Parts of the Payments Market

The comparison between XRP and Remittix is not like-for-like. XRP is an established, liquid digital asset associated with a mature blockchain network and a global payments company. Remittix is an earlier-stage project seeking to connect crypto balances with bank settlement through a consumer- and merchant-facing interface.

XRP offers public-market liquidity and an established operating history, but remains exposed to macroeconomic conditions, policy developments and rapid price movements. Remittix offers earlier-stage exposure to a defined PayFi roadmap, while carrying the additional risks associated with a presale, product rollout and future exchange liquidity.

The CLARITY Act setback reinforces the importance of separating legislation from project fundamentals. XRP's immediate outlook depends on whether the market can stabilize after the sell-off. Remittix's progress depends on reaching its stated funding milestones, completing launch preparations and demonstrating sustained use of its crypto-to-bank model.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a PayFi ecosystem intended to connect cryptocurrency with fiat bank payments. The project says its platform is designed to support individuals and businesses through crypto-to-fiat transfers, merchant tools and related financial products. RTX is the ecosystem's Ethereum-based token.

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