FLUENCE ENERGY, INC. INVESTIGATION: FLNC Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On August 5, 2026, Fluence released its third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting revenue of approximately $649.8 million, down from $602.5 million year-over-year. The Company stated that revenue was weaker than expected,“primarily reflecting production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities.” The Company also revised its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance to $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion down from $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion, in response to the fact that it“now expects that $400 million in project deliveries will be delayed into fiscal 2027 due to production issues at a new international contract manufacturing facility and construction related delays that affected the completion and start-up of a new U.S. contract manufacturing facility.” On this news, the price of Fluence shares declined by $1.02 per share, or approximately 7.2%, from $14.23 per share on August 5, 2026 to close at $13.21 on August 6, 2026.

On September 16, 2026, Fluence lowered its fiscal year 2026 guidance again, to a midpoint of $2.4 billion compared to the prior guidance midpoint of $3.0 billion. The Company also adjusted its EBITDA guidance to a loss of $200 million, from previous guidance of a loss of $10 million. The Company stated that it was lowering its guidance because they“continue to experience delays in the ramp up of our contract manufacturing facility in Houston.” On this news, the price of Fluence shares declined by $1.39, or approximately 15.4%, from $9.05 per share on September 16 to close at $7.66 on September 17, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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