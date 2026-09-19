Roundtable Clarifies Structure, Equity And Economics Of 10-Year, $1 Billion Platform Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roundtable is not acquiring PAAI, Private Stock Sale is a Condition of Close; Partnership Yields creates a $100 Million ad ecosystem with 40% margin, for RTB Enterprise Partners.

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roundtable (Nasdaq: RTB) today issued clarifying points regarding the Company's 10-year, $1 billion agreement with The Arena Group, now Paradium.AI, to migrate, operate and monetize its premium media portfolio on Roundtable's AI/DeFi-powered MediaOS, bringing global scale to its advanced platform.

The transaction is designed to migrate Paradium.AI's brands, traffic and associated revenue to RTB's full-stack, enterprise media platform, while creating immediate advertising scale for RTB's enterprise customers. It is not an acquisition of Paradium.AI or a tender offer.

Summary of Clarifying Points



RTB is not buying Paradium.AI. The companies entered into a 10-year Strategic Platform Agreement only

There is no tender offer or open-market purchase. RTB is not buying shares from the public or company, but a minority interest, direct from the largest shareholder.

RTB's investment will remain below control. The shares represent a minority interest, and there are no plans, and does not wish to consolidate or acquire majority control.

Closing is conditional and expected Q4 2026. Completion of the minority share purchase, including required capital raise, is a closing condition.

The platform agreement includes $11.5 million of RTB stock consideration. In exchange for, technology license transfer and other considerations.

Agreement does not add incremental expenses beyond RTB's operating model. The functions RTB will provide Paradium.AI are the same required for other enterprise customers. The agreement simply accelerates required platform operations and staffing, with no added costs.

RTB expects payback within two years from Platform margin. RTB expects the premium paid for the shares purchased to be capitalized and amortized over the 10-year agreement, with ROI payback within two years. The agreement is expected to create immediate marketplace scale. Based on forecasts, due diligence, public filings and assumptions, RTB believes the agreement could bring RTB's marketplace to $100 million in annual gross revenue, 100 million monthly users and generate $1 billion over 10 years, subject to closing, market conditions and no material adverse change.

Additional terms, conditions and risk factors will be described in RTB's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 18, 2026.

About Roundtable (RTB Digital, Inc.)

Roundtable (NASDAQ: RTB) is the world's only AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System, integrating distribution, publishing, monetization, community, syndication and DeFi payment operations, powering professional and major media brands. The Web3 platform was developed over years by digital pioneers and co-founders, Eyal Hertzog, and James Heckman.

For more information, visit rtb.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the accretive transactions undertaken in 2026 and future operations and revenues of the company. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, such as the company being able to maintain its listing on Nasdaq for the common stock, having sufficient capital for its acquisitions, operations and business expansion, and developing its business and capturing users for its services. Annualized and longer period revenue and business estimates are subject to the effect of macroeconomic events, to industry changes, to competitive forces, to client development and retention, to capital availability, and to many other operational factors; therefore, any financial forecasts offered by the Company must take into account the fact that the underlying assumptions may significantly change over time and projected results may substantively increase or decrease. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

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