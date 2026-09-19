Society Of Defense Financial Management Announces CEO Leadership Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rich Brady to conclude tenure as CEO by the end of the year; Board of Directors to begin national search for successor

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) today announced that Rich Brady, SDFM's Chief Executive Officer, will conclude his tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the end of the year.

The SDFM Board of Directors, led by Board Chair Alaleh Jenkins, will immediately begin a national search for SDFM's next CEO. The Board is committed to ensuring a thoughtful and orderly leadership transition while positioning SDFM for continued growth and impact in support of the defense financial management profession.

Brady has served as SDFM's CEO since November 2021, leading the organization through a period of significant transformation and growth. During his five-year tenure, SDFM has strengthened its role as a leading professional organization serving the defense financial management community and has undertaken a number of major strategic initiatives.

Among the accomplishments during Brady's tenure are:



Rebranding the organization from the American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) to the Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM), reflecting the evolving role and broader mission of the defense financial management profession.

Rebuilding and growing the Professional Development Institute (PDI) following the COVID-19 pandemic and establishing a stronger foundation for SDFM's education and professional development programs.

Celebrating SDFM's 75th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the Certified Defense Financial Manager (CDFM) program, recognizing the organization's long history and enduring contribution to the profession.

Growing SDFM's corporate membership to more than 100 organizations, strengthening relationships between the defense financial management community, industry, and other professional partners.

Launching the CDFM-H certification, expanding professional certification opportunities for the defense financial management workforce.

Establishing member-driven initiatives focused on emerging issues in defense financial management, including the PPBE Reform Task Force and Audit Task Force. These initiatives have helped keep SDFM at the forefront of important and evolving issues facing the profession while providing members with a meaningful voice in discussions that will shape the future of defense financial management.

Implementing a new association management system and modernized website, improving the organization's ability to serve members and support its programs.

Creating new forums for education and collaboration, including the Data Analytics & Decision Support (DADS) Conference and the Strategy and Resources Conference.

Transitioning SDFM's staffing model through an outsourced organizational structure, creating greater flexibility and scalability for the Society.

Selling SDFM's headquarters building, strengthening the organization's financial position and providing greater flexibility for future investments in its mission. Establishing the Defense Financial Management Institute (DFMI) event model, creating a new approach to delivering high-quality professional development opportunities to the defense financial management community.



"Rich has made an extraordinary contribution to SDFM and to the defense financial management profession," said Alaleh Jenkins, Chair of the SDFM Board of Directors. "Over the past five years, he has helped lead SDFM through one of the most consequential periods of transformation in the organization's history. From the rebranding of SDFM and the growth of our corporate membership to the expansion of our certification programs, the modernization of our operations, and the evolution of our conferences and educational offerings, Rich has helped position SDFM for the future."

Jenkins continued, "Just as importantly, Rich has been a tireless advocate for the defense financial management community. He has built relationships across government, industry, academia, and the broader national security community and has consistently championed innovation, modernization, professional development, and the importance of strong financial management to national defense. On behalf of the Board, our members, and the profession, I want to thank Rich for his leadership, his service, and his many contributions to SDFM."

Brady expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to lead SDFM and his commitment to ensuring a successful transition.

"It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to serve as SDFM's CEO for the past five years," said Brady. "I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and especially grateful to the Board, our volunteers, chapter leaders, members, corporate partners, and staff who have made SDFM's progress possible."

"While my tenure as CEO will conclude with the current contract term, my commitment to SDFM and to the defense financial management profession will not," Brady added. "I am committed to doing everything I can over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition and to help position the next CEO and SDFM for continued success. I also look forward to remaining actively engaged in the defense financial management community and contributing to the important work underway across the defense sector."

The Board will begin the CEO search immediately and will provide additional information regarding the search process and position in the coming weeks. SDFM will continue to operate without interruption throughout the transition, with the Board and staff focused on advancing the Society's mission and serving its members, chapters, corporate partners, and the broader defense financial management community.

About the Society of Defense Financial Management

The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) is a professional association dedicated to advancing the education, training, certification, and professional development of the defense financial management workforce. SDFM brings together professionals from across the Department of Defense, federal government, industry, academia, and the broader national security community to promote excellence, ethical standards, innovation, and financial transformation in defense.

SDFM serves approximately 14,000 individual members through a national network of chapters and corporate partners and supports the profession through professional development, certification, conferences, publications, and other educational programs.

Media Contact:

Society of Defense Financial Management

Cara Mezitt

Associate Vice President, Marketing Services

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+17035567176

sdfm.org