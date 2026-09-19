MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The women-founded perimenopause brand's oral dissolving strips for mood, mental clarity, and sleep took the top spot in a new ranking of the best perimenopause supplements of 2026, recognized as the best pick for an easy, targeted perimenopause routine.

New York, NY, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pemi, a leading perimenopause supplement brand, announced today that it has been named the best perimenopause supplement of 2026 by Obviousmag in its article "The 10 Best Perimenopause Supplements in 2026." The ranking, published September 11, 2026, placed Pemi at No. 1 ahead of nine other women's health and supplement brands and named it the best option for an easy, targeted perimenopause routine.







Pemi's oral dissolving strips for mood, mental clarity, and sleep were ranked No. 1 among perimenopause supplements by Obviousmag.

Pemi offers three oral dissolving strips designed around the rhythm of a woman's day: Luna for calm mood in the morning, Clara for mental clarity during the day, and Sera for restful sleep at night. Each individually packaged strip dissolves on the tongue in approximately 30 seconds, with no pills and no water.

Obviousmag highlighted the format as a standout, writing that "Pemi's biggest differentiator may be how easy the format is to incorporate into everyday life." The review noted that the strips require no water or pill organizer, and pointed to the brand's emphasis on consistency, including its 90-Day Promise, a refund promise with eligibility terms for members who use their selected product as directed.

The article also called out the transparent formulas behind the best perimenopause supplement of 2026. Luna contains 28 mg of clinically studied Affron® Saffron Extract alongside L-Theanine and Vitamin B6. Clara combines Citicoline, Alpha-GPC, N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin B12 to support mental clarity and focus. Sera pairs 3 mg of Melatonin with L-Theanine, L-Tryptophan, and Lavender Extract to support restful sleep. Every active ingredient and its dose is disclosed rather than hidden inside a proprietary blend.

Perimenopause, the years-long transition leading up to menopause, can bring changes in mood, sleep, focus, and energy that many women do not immediately connect to hormonal shifts. While much of the perimenopause supplement category has historically centered on menopause itself, Pemi was created for the earlier stage, when women may notice they do not quite feel like themselves but have not yet identified perimenopause as the reason.

"We built Pemi on a simple belief: women navigating perimenopause deserve products that were actually designed for this stage of life, not adapted from something else," said the Pemi founding team. "Being named the best perimenopause supplement by an independent publication, in a category full of brands we respect, is meaningful validation that the protocol, the format, and the transparency are resonating. We are grateful, and we are just getting started."

The ranking adds to growing momentum for the brand. Pemi's launch announcement was carried by more than 1,100 news outlets, and the company continues to build the education and community layer that sits alongside its products. The Pemi Hub offers plain-language guidance on perimenopause basics, mood and emotional changes, and sleep, and an online quiz helps women identify which product may be the best place to start.

Pemi positions its products as one tool within a woman's broader approach to wellness, not as a replacement for medical care. The brand is hormone-free by design and encourages women to work with their healthcare providers to determine what is appropriate for their individual needs. Rather than promising an instant fix, Pemi emphasizes consistency over time, with benefits designed to build through daily use as part of The Pemi Protocol.

Luna, Clara, and Sera are available individually at pemiwellness.com and together in The Pemi Sampler Bundle. Pemi ships within the United States.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Pemi

Pemi is a women-founded and women-owned wellness brand built specifically for perimenopause. Pemi creates targeted oral dissolving supplements designed to make daily wellness simpler, more transparent, and easier to maintain during one of the most overlooked transitions in women's lives. Through thoughtfully selected ingredients, transparent formulas, an easy-to-use oral strip format, education, and community, Pemi is building a new approach to everyday wellness for women navigating perimenopause.

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