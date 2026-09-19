Grupo Bimbo Recognized As One Of TIME's World's Best Companies

For the third time, TIME has named Grupo Bimbo among the world's 1,000 best companies based on employee satisfaction, financial growth, and ESG performance.



MEXICO CITY, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the leader and largest baking Company in the world, has been recognized for the third time in the World's Best Companies 2026 ranking, compiled by TIME in partnership with Statista.

In this year's edition, Grupo Bimbo ranked among the highest-positioned Mexican companies included in the publication. The Company was also ranked 560 globally among the 1,000 companies selected and was one of only 46 food and beverage companies featured in the 2026 ranking.

Grupo Bimbo closed 2025 with record levels of Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA, which increased by 4.6% and 7.2%, respectively. These results reflect the strength and resilience of its business model and build on a decade of sustained growth. This performance was further complemented by significant progress across its sustainability agenda.

These achievements underscore Grupo Bimbo's commitment to creating value for people, communities, and the planet. Guided by its purpose of Nourishing a Better World, the Company advances its sustainability strategy through three pillars: Baked For You, Baked For Life, and Baked For Nature.

Under its pillar, Baked For You, 48% of Grupo Bimbo's sales came from products classified as Positively Nourishing, meaning they meet or exceed optimal nutrition standards under the Health Star Rating system. In addition, 100% of its everyday consumption portfolio is free from artificial colors, and 99% is free from artificial flavors.

Under its pillar, Baked For Life, Grupo Bimbo implemented 270 Good Neighbor projects, a program designed to strengthen relationships with communities near its operations through initiatives focused on education, wellbeing, the environment, and physical activity. The Company also continued to advance its diversity and inclusion efforts, reaching 30% women in leadership positions.

Under its pillar, Baked For Nature, 100% of the electricity consumed by the Company in 2025 came from renewable sources, including both Company-owned assets and off-site renewable energy projects. In addition, Grupo Bimbo supported more than 500,000 hectares cultivated using regenerative agricultural practices and achieved 99% recyclability compliance across its packaging portfolio.

About the World's Best Companies 2026 Ranking

The ranking is a global analysis developed by TIME and Statista to identify the world's top-performing companies. The assessment is based on three equally weighted dimensions:



Employee Satisfaction: Surveys conducted in more than 50 countries with approximately 200,000 participants. The evaluation includes direct and indirect recommendations, as well as verified employee assessments of company image, workplace environment, working conditions, compensation, and equity.

Revenue Growth: Companies were required to generate at least US$100 million in revenue in 2025 and demonstrate positive growth between 2022 and 2025. Sustainability (ESG): Assessed using standardized key performance indicators from Statista's ESG Database, supplemented by company-specific research.



This recognition reflects the dedication of Grupo Bimbo's more than 152,000 associates worldwide and the impact of its Philosophy to build a sustainable, highly productive, and deeply humane company. Through long-term, sustainable growth, Grupo Bimbo continues to create value for people, communities, and the planet.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It has a presence in 99 countries worldwide, operating directly in 39 and serving another 60 through strategic partnerships. Its operations span the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with 250 bakeries and snackeries, and more than 1,600 sales centers. With annual sales of over US$23 billion, the Company offers a diversified product portfolio, its main categories include sliced and artisan bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toasts, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo operates one of the largest direct-store-delivery networks in the world, with more than 55,000 routes and over 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and trade in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

Media Contacts:

Nina Negrin

Buchanan Public Relations

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