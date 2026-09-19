Alpharus Health Raises Over $175,000 At The 2026 Connecting For Recovery Fundraising Luncheon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpharus Health, formerly Gateway Foundation, brought together more than 300 community leaders, healthcare advocates, supporters, alumni, and partners yesterday for its 2026 Connecting for Recovery Fundraising Luncheon at the Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago. The event raised overto support expanded access to substance use and mental health treatment along with recovery services.

Held during National Recovery Month, the annual event celebrated nearly six decades of helping people build healthier lives. The event also highlighted the organization's renewed identity as Alpharus Health and its continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality behavioral healthcare.

"Today's generosity will help more people access treatment, recovery support, and hope when they need it most," said Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO of Alpharus Health. "We are grateful to our donors, sponsors, volunteers, community partners, and supporters who believe that recovery is possible and continue to invest in healthier futures for the communities we serve."

The luncheon featured keynote speaker Jeff Salzenstein, a former Top 100 world-ranked tennis player, NCAA champion, and business leader who shared insights on resilience, mental wellness, leadership, and thriving through life's challenges. ABC 7 Chicago co-anchor Karen Jordan served as emcee for the event.

The event also recognized four individuals whose leadership and service have advanced recovery and behavioral healthcare. Honorees included Illinois State Representative for the 9th District, Yolonda Morris (Advocacy Award), Lori Schnoor (Volunteer of the Year), Arla Lach (Leadership Award), and John Courshon (Mary Cesare-Murphy Quality Champion Award), each recognized for their lasting contributions to expanding access to care, strengthening recovery communities, and improving the quality of behavioral healthcare.

Attendees also heard a powerful recovery story from an Alpharus Health alumna whose journey demonstrated the life-changing impact of treatment, recovery support, and community. Today, she is not only living in recovery but also works as a Peer Recovery Support Specialist at an Alpharus Health treatment center. Throughout the afternoon, supporters, community leaders, and advocates came together to celebrate recovery, invest in hope, and reaffirm a shared commitment to helping people build healthier lives.

About Alpharus Health

Alpharus Health, formerly Gateway Foundation, is a national nonprofit behavioral health provider dedicated to helping people build healthier lives. Drawing on nearly 60 years of experience, Alpharus Health delivers comprehensive substance use and mental health treatment rooted in compassion, access, innovation, and clinical excellence. From community facilities in multiple states and in-custody treatment programs across the country, Alpharus Health provides life-changing care to people, families, and communities. Alpharus Health is All For Healing.

CONTACT: Pedro Acosta Alpharus Health 773-848-3478...