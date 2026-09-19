Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardelyx, Inc. (“Ardelyx” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ARDX) securities between January 13, 2025 and August 6, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Ardelyx's commercial performance and growth prospects for XPHOZAH and IBSRELA, and in particular the increasing payer-related access and reimbursement barriers affecting patient access, more stringent prior authorization requirements and step edit requirements that slowed new-patient starts and delayed prescription fulfillment.

The Complaint alleges that the truth emerged after the market closed on August 6, 2026 when Ardelyx issued a press release a reduction in its full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance and withdrawal of its long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance. The Complaint also alleges that management attributed the reduction on significantly increased payer utilization-management processes that restricted patient access to IBSRELA and slowed new-patient starts. The Complaint continues further alleges that Defendants withdrew their long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance due to“evolving market dynamics” and uncertainty regarding future growth projections.

The Complaint alleges that the price of Ardelyx's common stock declined dramatically, from a closing market price of $4.87 per share on August 6, 2026, Ardelyx's stock price fell to $4.00 per share on August 7, 2026, a decline of about 18% in the span of just a single day.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Ardelyx should contact the Firm prior to the November 16, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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